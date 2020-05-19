Bullet threatens to sack Wendy Shay if she also disrespects Rufftown Records

Rufftown CEO Rick Nana Agyemang popular known as Bullet from a clear point is not giving in to anyone who may want to put his sweat into the gutters.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Zionfelix on the issue between his two signees Wendy Shay and Fantana, he mentioned he’s not ready to condone any unruly conduct in his camp.

He took the opportunity to issue a stern warning to Wendy to be in her best of character because any move by her that will put the Rufftown Records label into shame will see herself sacked.

“I am not biased, I am neither on Fantana’s side or Wendy’s side. If Wendy Shay should disrespect the record label, I will sack her.”

According to him, rufftown records is bigger than Fantana and Wendy Shay combined.

In other news, Bullet has unfollowed Fantana on all social media platforms following her contract termination.