CEO of RuffTown records Ricky Nana Agyameng known in showbiz as Bullet has hinted that he is planning on relocating his record label to Nigeria since there are no laws in Ghana to favour record labels.

Bullet who has produced hitmakers in the industry in a post sighted on his social media handle stated that the laws in the country are too rigid blocking artiste from making money.

It would be recalled that the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) some months ago banned celebrities from advertising for alcoholic drinks stating that their influence might make their fans abuse the drink.

Due to that, Adonko had to move its market to Nigerian where they had the endorsement of some big Nollywood celebrities endorsing the alcoholic drink which is giving them huge market there.

Recently, some Ghanaian celebrities have started endorsing sports betting which is now one of the sources of income for the youth both employed and unemployed.

But the Gaming Commission in the country has stepped in rumours has it that they have started warning the public figures and celebrities endorsing sports betting.

The musician and CEO who seems not to be happy with the new directives from the Gaming commission took to his social media handle to vent his anger and his plan of relocating since he can no longer make money in the country.

His post reads: “In a years or 2 there will be no record labels in Gh due to stringent/heartwrenching laws made by people occupying hight positions to collapse the creative arts 1st it was FDA, and now Gaming commission, I am moving Rufftown to Nigeria, if the gov’t doesn’t change these laws”.

He then captioned it; “Ghana is not a place to operate a record label business and this is very sad.

Record labels do not make money from just shows where their artistes are billed to perform, majority of the money comes from endorsement deals.

You people are always goofing with your laws.

Do you guys have any idea of the devastasting effects of covid-19 on the creative arts. #theydontcareaboutthecreativearts

This post from Bullet makes us wonder what his signee Wendy Shay meant when she openly stated that the current government has done well for the Creative Arts industry.