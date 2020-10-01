type here...
GhPage Entertainment Bullet to relocate RuffTown records to Nigeria
Entertainment

Bullet to relocate RuffTown records to Nigeria

Avatar
By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Bullet to relocate RuffTown records to Nigeria
Bullet-RuffTown
- Advertisement -

CEO of RuffTown records Ricky Nana Agyameng known in showbiz as Bullet has hinted that he is planning on relocating his record label to Nigeria since there are no laws in Ghana to favour record labels.

Bullet who has produced hitmakers in the industry in a post sighted on his social media handle stated that the laws in the country are too rigid blocking artiste from making money.

It would be recalled that the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) some months ago banned celebrities from advertising for alcoholic drinks stating that their influence might make their fans abuse the drink.

Due to that, Adonko had to move its market to Nigerian where they had the endorsement of some big Nollywood celebrities endorsing the alcoholic drink which is giving them huge market there.

Recently, some Ghanaian celebrities have started endorsing sports betting which is now one of the sources of income for the youth both employed and unemployed.

But the Gaming Commission in the country has stepped in rumours has it that they have started warning the public figures and celebrities endorsing sports betting.

The musician and CEO who seems not to be happy with the new directives from the Gaming commission took to his social media handle to vent his anger and his plan of relocating since he can no longer make money in the country.

His post reads: “In a years or 2 there will be no record labels in Gh due to stringent/heartwrenching laws made by people occupying hight positions to collapse the creative arts 1st it was FDA, and now Gaming commission, I am moving Rufftown to Nigeria, if the gov’t doesn’t change these laws”.

He then captioned it; “Ghana is not a place to operate a record label business and this is very sad.
Record labels do not make money from just shows where their artistes are billed to perform, majority of the money comes from endorsement deals.
You people are always goofing with your laws.
Do you guys have any idea of the devastasting effects of covid-19 on the creative arts. #theydontcareaboutthecreativearts

See screenshot below:

This post from Bullet makes us wonder what his signee Wendy Shay meant when she openly stated that the current government has done well for the Creative Arts industry.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, October 1, 2020
Accra
light rain
78.8 ° F
78.8 °
78.8 °
88 %
3.5mph
75 %
Thu
81 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
80 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News