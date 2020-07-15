The freshly introduced songstress, Tiisha born Tisha Bentil has in an interview with ZionFelix revealed that Bullet of Rufftown Records wanted her to be the perfect replacement after Ebony Reign‘s demise.

The budding music star in her submission on ZionFelix’s Uncut Show disclosed that Bullet after noticing Ebony’s voice traits in her took a step further.

She said that Bullet went to see her parents, discussed and sought their consent promising to manage her.

Zylofon Music’s new signee, got the shock of her life after Bullet felt resolute of keeping his promise.

She didn’t hear from Bullet again and it got to a time he was not even answering her frequent phone calls.

Tiisha added that she had to go her way since her dream of working with the Rufftown Record label got shattered by the CEO himself, Bullet.

Budding Ghanaian musician, Tiisha, whose voice and way of talking has been likened to that of the late Ebony Reigns, has landed a good gig with NAM1’s Zylofon Music. She got signed unto the label, not long ago.