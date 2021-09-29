I’ll buy bulletproof & commando dress-Shatta Wale reacts to death prophecy

- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale has reacted to the death prophecy Jesus Ahuofe revealed about him yesterday during an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM.

In the radio convo, Bishop Stephen Akwasi popularly known as Jesus Ahuofe mentioned that Shatta Wale will be shot dead just like how Legendary Lucky Dube was shot in October.

Responding to the prophecy, the ‘Dancehall commando’ Shatta Wale said he’ll buy a ‘bulletproof and commando dress’ to protect himself from being shot as revealed by the prophet.

He however thanked the Man of God for revealing to him that the impending dangerous attack on him in October is by mastermind by Sadiq.

Shatta believes 3Music CEO Sadiq Abdulai Abu is the brains behind his yet to happen assassination.

He wrote this on Twitter;