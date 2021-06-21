type here...
Bullion van attack: 215 suspects arrested in police swoop

By Kweku Derrick
The Accra Regional Police Command has embarked on a swoop leading to the arrest of 215 suspects.

The operation comes on the heels of recently recorded cases of violent crimes in Accra, including a bullion van attack near James town which led to the killing of a police officer and a bystander last Monday.

The three-day operation which began on on Thursday, June 17, 2021, and ended on Sunday, June 20, 2021, also rounded up 17 women.

The ages of the suspects range between 17 and 52 years.

According to the police, the exercise areas include Korle Bu, Tesano, Amasaman, Nima, Dansoman, Abokobi, Accra Central, Teshie, Madina, Batsona, Jamestown, Osu and Lakeside.

Though this is part of series of exercises by the command since the beginning of this year, the three-day operation forms part of efforts to fight violent crimes, drug peddling and street robberies.

The Police mostly intercepted wrapped narcotics substances, sharp implements, mixtures of concoctions laced with narcotics, tramadol, etc.

The operation also targeted and impounded 168 motorbikes, believed to be used in facilitating the robberies.

The arrested suspects have been detained and undergoing various screening levels for possible connection to recorded crimes under investigation.

Source:GHPage

