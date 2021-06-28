- Advertisement -

The Ghana Police Service has started a serious search for the main suspect in the Korle-bu bullion van attack that led to the death of Constable Emmanuel Osei.

This comes after an Accra circuit court issued a warrant for the arrest of one Hakeem popularly known as Red devil.

According to a source, it is believed that Red Devil is part of the armed robbers who attacked the bullion van and killed the police escort after injuring the driver in the process.

Hakim is fair in complexion and has a tattoo on the right hand that stretches from his shoulder to his forearm.

Another tattoo is embedded on his chest as photos show him in a white singlet and a pair of tattered jeans.

See the photo below:

He is believed to be hiding in Tamale, Yendi, Kumasi, Accra or Tema.