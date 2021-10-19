- Advertisement -

Another robbery attack involving a money carting bullion van has taken place in Tarkwa in the Western Region.

Per Graphic Online report, the bullion van was robbed in broad daylight by two gun-wielding men on Monday, October 19, 2021, in front of a supermarket amid sporadic shooting.

Eyewitness accounts say the robbers followed the van a few minutes after it arrived at the Ransbet Super Shopping Market around 9 a.m. to collect weekend sales for the bank.

The manager of the supermarket, Ms. Mabel Dzedu, said the bullion van arrived at the premises of the supermarket without a police escort.

One of the robbers was said to have disguised himself as a shopper with a gun on him.

The robbers made away with more than GH¢107,000.

There were no fatalities as the armed men robbed at ease.

Narrating the incident, the manager said “The robber first entered the cosmetic shop and walked around for a while and then picked a drink and other items, paid for the items at the counter and waited for the items to be bagged.”

A CCTV footage at the shop showed that after the cashier on the Mon-Trans bullion van took the money from the supermarket and was about to put it in the bullion van, the robber — who was inside the supermarket — charged on the cashier, snatched the money and walked away to sit on the motorbike, which had the other robber in charge, and sped off.

The Western Regional Police Command confirmed the incident and indicated that investigations were ongoing.