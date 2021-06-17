- Advertisement -

This week has been dominated by issues concerning the safety of security personnel following the robbery of the bullion van and the killing of the policeman guiding the van.

A former bullion van driver has shared his experience working as a bullion driver for a bank.

According to him, Bullion van drivers are being paid an amount of 100gh as risk allowance at the end of each month and an additional 30gh for airtime to call in case of emergency.

Speaking in an interview withAdom FM, he said “Drivers of the bullion vans are paid GhC100 as risk allowance and are given GHC 30 for credit for the month. Sometimes we share these monies with the tellers we work with”.

He went on to say that aside the poor allowance they receive, the van don’t have any any sort of communication device to help them in case of emergencies.

The former driver also made a shocking revelation by saying that they(drivers) don’t receive any form of training before the cars are handed over to them.

He also disclosed that he was paid 800gh at the end of the month and he and other bullion vans drivers had no insurance policy apart from their SSNIT.