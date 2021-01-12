type here...
GhPage News Burial date for late fmr. President Rawlings finally released
News

Burial date for late fmr. President Rawlings finally released

By Qwame Benedict
Burial date for late President Rawlings finally released
JJ Rawlings
- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Foreign affairs has released a statement revealing the burial date late former president Jerry John Rawlings.

Since the demise of the former president and the leader of the National Democratic Congress, there have been concerns as to which people were going to bury him.

Several dates came out but were all denied by the family and the government saying all those dates where false.

Well, in the new statement the government announced that the funeral and burial of the late statesman begins from January 24th to 26th.

It also made it clear that the late President Jerry John Rawlings funeral will be stationed in the forecourt of the Accra International Conference Centre.

The statement read: “‘All diplomatic missions, international organisations and honorary consulates accredited to the Republic of Ghana shall be complimented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana with regard to the former Note Verbale No. PR/CIR of 16 December 2020, informing the late Flt of the postponement of the funeral arrangements. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, former President of the Republic of Ghana, is honoured to notify the late former president of the new dates for the funeral and burial rites as follows:

Laying-In-State from 24th to 26th January 2021 at the Foyer of the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) From 9:00 a.m. to 5p.M. daily; Mass on 26th January, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, Accra; Burial Service on 27th January, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Independence Square, Accra.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Accra
clear sky
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
74 %
2.9mph
1 %
Tue
85 °
Wed
83 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News