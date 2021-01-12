Burial date for late fmr. President Rawlings finally released

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Foreign affairs has released a statement revealing the burial date late former president Jerry John Rawlings.

Since the demise of the former president and the leader of the National Democratic Congress, there have been concerns as to which people were going to bury him.

Several dates came out but were all denied by the family and the government saying all those dates where false.

Well, in the new statement the government announced that the funeral and burial of the late statesman begins from January 24th to 26th.

It also made it clear that the late President Jerry John Rawlings funeral will be stationed in the forecourt of the Accra International Conference Centre.

The statement read: “‘All diplomatic missions, international organisations and honorary consulates accredited to the Republic of Ghana shall be complimented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana with regard to the former Note Verbale No. PR/CIR of 16 December 2020, informing the late Flt of the postponement of the funeral arrangements. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, former President of the Republic of Ghana, is honoured to notify the late former president of the new dates for the funeral and burial rites as follows:

Laying-In-State from 24th to 26th January 2021 at the Foyer of the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) From 9:00 a.m. to 5p.M. daily; Mass on 26th January, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, Accra; Burial Service on 27th January, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Independence Square, Accra.