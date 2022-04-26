type here...
Lifestyle

Buried pregnant woman gives birth in her grave

By Armani Brooklyn
Wonders they say shall never end! A video that is currently circulating on the internet shows a group of men digging the grave of a buried pregnant woman.

According to the footnotes surrounding the video, the pregnant woman was due for delivery but she mysteriously died.

A few days after her burial, the people in her community heard the delivered baby crying in the grave.

Some brave men decided to destroy the grave to see for themselves if the baby crying is real or their minds were playing tricks on them.

Lo and behold, after uncovering the grave, they saw the baby living baby inside it while the mother had rotten.

Is there any scientific theory behind this one in a million occurrence or not? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below.

