type here...
GhPagePoliticsBurn Me Alive If John Mahama Wins- NPP Communicator
Politics

Burn Me Alive If John Mahama Wins- NPP Communicator

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

A member of the NPP communication team, Benjamin Gyewu-Appiah has said that Ghanaians should set him ablaze, should John Mahama stand tall among his competitors in the upcoming general election.

The politician and communicator made this shocking statement when he was speaking during an interview which Gh Page has chanced on.

He claims there is no way the former president and flagbearer on the ticket of the NDC could become the next president of Ghana.

To prove the former president will not win, he said that Ghanaians should burn him when John Mahama wins and becomes the next president of Ghana.

He added that he wouldn’t even wait for Ghanaians to set him ablaze, claiming he would do that by himself immediately with John Mahama wins.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Thursday, November 28, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
88.2 ° F
88.2 °
88.2 °
62 %
1.6mph
40 %
Thu
88 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
86 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways