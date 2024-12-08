Burn Me Alive If John Mahama Wins- Old Video Of NPP Communicator Trends

GhPagePoliticsBurn Me Alive If John Mahama Wins- Old Video Of NPP Communicator...
Following the much anticipated December 7 general election, an old video of an NPP communicator continues to trend.

The member of the NPP communication team, Benjamin Gyewu-Appiah has said that Ghanaians should set him ablaze, should John Mahama stand tall among his competitors in the upcoming general election.

The politician and communicator made this shocking statement when he was speaking during an interview which Gh Page has chanced on.

He claims there is no way the former president and flagbearer on the ticket of the NDC could become the next president of Ghana.

To prove the former president will not win, he said that Ghanaians should burn him when John Mahama wins and becomes the next president of Ghana.

He added that he wouldn’t even wait for Ghanaians to set him ablaze, claiming he would do that by himself immediately if John Mahama won.

