Burn My Church If Bawumia Does Not Win 2024 Elections- Prophet Azuka

It is a few months to the election and Ghanaian men and women of God have started prophesying who God has revealed to them will win the elections.

One of the pastors whom God has spoken to so far is Prophet Azuka also known as “I am the only true man of God in Ghana”.

In a video available at our news desk, Prophet Azuka has said that the vice president and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Bawumia would win the 2024 general election irrespective of the tough competition.

Prophet Azuka asked his congregants to put down today’s date, adding that Ghanaians should burn his church if Bawumia fails to win the 2024 general elections which come off soon.

“Today’s date should be marked, I am saying that Bawumia will win the presidential elections. I am speaking on authority. If he does not win, burn my church premises into ashes,” he said.