Entertainment

Burn My Church If Bawumia Does Not Win- Old Video Of Prophet Azuka Trends

By Mzta Churchill
An old video of a Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Azuka has resurfaced online.

Known to be one of the prophets that prophesied win for Dr. Bawumia, Prophet Azuka is trending for the most stupid reason.

In the video that is making waves online, Prophet Azuka insisted that Dr. Bawumia was going to win the December 7 election.

He claimed it was God that had revealed to him that the vice president would stand tall among his competitors.

To prove he was not joking or saying things out of jest, Prophet Azuka stated that Ghanaians should burn his church if Dr. Bawumia failed to become the next president.

The video has started flying across social media platforms because even though the EC has yet to make an official declaration, it is obvious former president John Mahama has won.

