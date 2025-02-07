Burna Boy & Chloe Bailey Spark Debate Rumors As They Kiss At A Restaurant

Amid numerous thoughts that Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy Burna Boy and American singer-songwriter and record producer, Chloe Bailey are in an amorous relationship, a new video has surfaced, making netizens conclude that their guess was right.

In a video flying across social media platforms, Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey were seen at a restaurant.

Per the reports gathered by Gh Page, the duo was on their way to hitting a strip club when they decided to spend some time together at the restaurant.

In the viral video, one could see Burna Boy gifting the female musician an expensive luxurious watch that matches his own.

Following that, Burna Boy decided to give the “Have Mercy” composer a kiss, which has once again sparked the debate about the duo being in a more than platonic relationship.