Burna Boy & Chloe Bailey Spark Debate Rumors As They Kiss At A Restaurant

By Mzta Churchill

Amid numerous thoughts that Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy Burna Boy and American singer-songwriter and record producer, Chloe Bailey are in an amorous relationship, a new video has surfaced, making netizens conclude that their guess was right.

In a video flying across social media platforms, Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey were seen at a restaurant.

Per the reports gathered by Gh Page, the duo was on their way to hitting a strip club when they decided to spend some time together at the restaurant.

In the viral video, one could see Burna Boy gifting the female musician an expensive luxurious watch that matches his own.

Following that, Burna Boy decided to give the “Have Mercy” composer a kiss, which has once again sparked the debate about the duo being in a more than platonic relationship.

Sad! Police officer shooots and killls himself

Have you seen this trending video yet?

Celebrated Murder Inc. CEO Irv Gotti dies at 54

Lockdown: Atopa tape of a drunk married woman being ‘chop’ by 3 guys hit online

List of all the demands by outgoing SIC MD Hollistar Duah-Yentumi to the Government

