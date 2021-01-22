type here...
Burna Boy’s girlfriend Stefflon Don jams to Shatta Wale’s song amid their beef

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
The ever beautiful Stefflon Don did not hesitate in jamming to a Shatta Wale song despite the tension that exist between her boyfriend Burna Boy and the Ghanaian.

Burna Boy and Shatta Wale seem to share a weary relationship, apparently, because the latter made some statements about the Nigerian superstar he wasn’t so happy about.

The SM Boss had mentioned in an interview that he had held Burna Boy down at a time when he wasn’t really ‘popping’ claiming that their Hosanna collaboration is what revived the Grammy nominee’s career.

It could be recalled that recently Shatta Wale went riot on social media slamming his onetime best friend, Burna Boy for not confronting him but going around telling others about their business.

However, a new video shows Burna Boy’s British-Jamaican girlfriend, Stefflon Don jamming to a song she collaborated with Shatta Wale on.

The yet to be released song is dubbed Michellin Star. Certainly, Stefflon Don is not letting her hubby’s beef with Shatta come in the way of getting the bag.

Source:GHPAGE

