Burna Boy’s girlfriend Stefflon Don shares romantic video on his birthday

Stephanie Victoria Allen known professionally as Stefflon Don has in a post on her Instagram page celebrated her boyfriend and Nigerian megastar Burna Boy on his birthday.

READ ALSO: Burna Boy wins 2020 BET International Act

Today, July 2, 2020, happens to be the birthday of the Nigerian singer and his girlfriend celebrated him with a romantic video.

The Afrobeat artiste who won the Best International Act award at the just ended BET Awards held virtually was seen spending quality time with the rapper as they both shared a passionate kiss.

The British rapper, singer, and songwriter, who rose to stardom after her 2017 single “Hurtin Me” featuring French Montana peaked at number 7 on the UK Singles Chart shared an intimate video of herself and Burna making out.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

The celebrity couple who have been dating for a little over a year has been an item since they first met in Ghana at a show Burna boy performed at.

READ ALSO: Beautiful scenes from King Promise’s manager’s wedding

The two music stars have publicly admitted to the possibility of making their relationship permanent.

In a post that read, ”Love Yo a$$ Forever And a Day My Sweetie Pie Cakes. Guys Go Wish @burnaboygram A Happy Birthday !!!!! #MyHeart ?” the rapper with Jamaican descent celebrated her bae’s special day.