Burna Boy has thrown wild shots at Davido in a series of social media posts and it has infuriated Davido’s fans on Twitter to go after him for hating on the latter’s success as a musician.

READ ALSO: Davido and Wizkid finally smokes the peace pipe

Nigerian Afrobeat music arguably has been the music genre that has seen the likes of Wizkid, Davido, Mr. Eazi, and Burna Boy break into the international scene.

Afrobeat music has touched shores outside Africa and has enabled these Nigerian acts to bring genuine African music to the world.

Burna Boy has been the latest Nigerian artist to see his music transcend the African shores in the past year and has since won a BET award and gain a Grammy nomination all in 2019.

In a recent series of alternating social media posts Burna boy and Davido have been spotted throwing shades at each other.

Davido who is set to release a new project dubbed ‘ABT’ in July posted a studio session while recording some of the songs on his album and asked his fans to anticipate.

Burna Boy a few moments later in a post wrote ‘’July will be very funny, and I shall laugh accordingly’’.

Davido upon seeing Burna Boy’s post also took a swing back at him with a picture of himself and Wizkid with the inscription ‘The 2 Greatest of All Time’.

Burna Boy with a bruised ego posted again and this time netizens believe that it was below the belt. In the post he wrote, “you cannot play football, everybody knows you cannot play football and you are an embarrassment to the team but your daddy bought the football team”.

READ ALSO: Davido cancels marriage with Chioma after he took back engagement ring – Journalist reveals

The assertion that Davido’s success is only as a result of his father’s riches is almost becoming a cliché.

In a recent video circulating on social media, Davido had something to say to everyone who downplayed his hard work and pinned his success on his dad’s money.

He stated that it was not his fault that his dad is rich and those who overlook his ability to produce hits on hits, his consistency, and relevance in the music industry are just haters.