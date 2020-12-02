type here...
Entertainment

Burna Boy in hot waters as sidechick of 2 years exposes him bigtime

By Mr. Tabernacle
Burna Boy and Steflon- Jo Peal
Burna Boy and Steflon- Jo Peal
Burna Boy has been accused of cheating on his girlfriend Stefflon Don by a 23-year-old girl, Jo Peal.

According to the alleged side-chick of Burna Boy, she has been in secret relationship with the singer for 2 years.

In an Instagram post by Jo Peal, she gave an account of how she met and fell in love with Burna Boy before he started dating Stefflon Don.

Speaking, she said  it was Burna Boy who sent her a message on Instagram about two years ago.

It took her two weeks to reply because she was reluctant at first before her friends persuaded her.

She did it unwillingly, and they started talking. Burna Boy invited her for his pop-up show in the United Kingdom, which was the first time they met.

“I feel like what he made me feel like when I met him made me feel like love at first sight. He just gravitated towards me, he was very sweet,” she said.

Although she was hesitant at first because she didn’t want to date someone in the music industry, Pearl said she soon fell in love with Burna.

His words actually worth his action. Not only will he tell me as he loves me, and other personal things, he actually showed me,” she also said.

This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

Pearl said she moved in with Burna at his London home and went everywhere with him. “He was a breath of fresh air,” she added.

Their relationship went on well before Burna travelled to Nigeria in November, ahead of the busy Christmas schedule.

While in Nigeria, Pearl said Burna Boy called her every day until mid-December when she couldn’t get in contact with the singer for two weeks.

He later reached her to say that he had been hospitalized and reassured her of his love.

He would tell me ‘I don’t know what this is that we got going on, but I like it, you are going to be my wife, I’m going to marry you.

We are going to have twins; you are my sweet Salon Jollof’,” Pearl said. Things got weird from that December according to her.

She said she wanted to travel to Nigeria to be with Burna but his people didn’t want her to come because according to them, she ‘makes him don’t want to do anything’.

On why she is now coming out with the ‘truth’, Joe Peal mentioned; “Two years is such a long time for a person to be hidden“,

It has affected me in so many ways, and I can’t hold it any more to protect people that wouldn’t protect me.”

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

Source:GHPAGE

