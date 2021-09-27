type here...
Burna Boy sings Black Sherif’s Second Sermon’ word for word (Video)

By Kweku Derrick
Burna Boy and Black Sherif
Nigerian superstar Burna Boy has been spotted in a new video jamming to a song from the new music sensation, Black Sherif.

In an Instagram story on Monday evening, the Grammy-award-winning artiste was seen in a near-dim room while passing time with Black Sherif’s most recent hit-song, Second Sermon playing loudly in the background.

Not only did Burna Boy let the song play, but he sang along verbatim despite the lyrics being in the Twi language, while he smoked.

The Nigerian seems to have fallen in love with Black Sherif’s craft.

Monday, September 27, 2021
