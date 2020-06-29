type here...
GhPage Entertainment Burna Boy wins 2020 BET International Act
Entertainment

Burna Boy wins 2020 BET International Act

By Mr. Tabernacle
Burna-Boy-wins-BET
- Advertisement -

Nigerian superstar Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu Rex, known professionally as Burna Boy has once again won the prestigious 2020 BET award for BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT.

READ ALSO: Burna Boy, Rema nominated for 2020 BET awards

He appeared the winner on Sunday night after facing strong competition from colleague singers such as Stormzy, Dave, both UK based, Ninho and S.Pri Noir(France), Sho Madjozi(South Africa) and Innoss’B(DRC).

The awards which for the first time was done virtually due to outbreak of COVID-19 saw the Nigerian music star getting the bragging claims for the night and also winning the award twice in a role since last year.

READ ALSO: Burna Boy fails to win Grammy’s + full list of winners

The award presenting was made by the popular model, Noami Campbell. The Africa Giant has once again proven he’s the best so far in the whole of the Africa continent in regard to Music.

Burna Boy after he won the BET International Act gave his acceptance speech to show his joy to have come out again as the winner in that category.

READ ALSO: Burna Boy fails to win Grammy’s + full list of winners

Listen to his speech;

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, January 9, 2021
Accra
few clouds
80.6 ° F
80.6 °
80.6 °
83 %
4.2mph
20 %
Sat
85 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News