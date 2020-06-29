- Advertisement -

Nigerian superstar Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu Rex, known professionally as Burna Boy has once again won the prestigious 2020 BET award for BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT.

READ ALSO: Burna Boy, Rema nominated for 2020 BET awards

He appeared the winner on Sunday night after facing strong competition from colleague singers such as Stormzy, Dave, both UK based, Ninho and S.Pri Noir(France), Sho Madjozi(South Africa) and Innoss’B(DRC).

The awards which for the first time was done virtually due to outbreak of COVID-19 saw the Nigerian music star getting the bragging claims for the night and also winning the award twice in a role since last year.

READ ALSO: Burna Boy fails to win Grammy’s + full list of winners

The award presenting was made by the popular model, Noami Campbell. The Africa Giant has once again proven he’s the best so far in the whole of the Africa continent in regard to Music.

Burna Boy after he won the BET International Act gave his acceptance speech to show his joy to have come out again as the winner in that category.

READ ALSO: Burna Boy fails to win Grammy’s + full list of winners

Listen to his speech;