Burnt bodies of the victims invloved in Ghana Army Helicopter Crash

The presidency has confirmed that some top government officials and National Democratic Congress figures were involved in a helicopter crash on August 6.
Ghana’s defense and environment ministers are among eight people killed after a military helicopter crashed in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region
Prior to the devastating news, Ghana’s Armed Forces had earlier on that it had lost contact with a Z9 helicopter that was en route from the capital of Accra to Obuasi.
Chief of Staff Julius Debrah confirmed the worst fears of Ghanaians in a press conference at the presidency.
The five civilians in the crash were identified as:
- Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah
- Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed
- Deputy National Security Coordinator Limuna Muniru
- Former Ashanti Regional Minister Dr. Samuel Sarpong
- Former Parliamentary Candidate for Obuasi East, Samuel Aboagye
The military men who were also in the plane have been identified as;
- Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala
- Flying Officer Manin Twum-Ampadu
- Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah