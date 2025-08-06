type here...
News

Burnt bodies of the victims invloved in Ghana Army Helicopter Crash

By Armani Brooklyn

The presidency has confirmed that some top government officials and National Democratic Congress figures were involved in a helicopter crash on August 6.

SEE THE PHOTOS HERE

Ghana’s defense and environment ministers are among eight people killed after a military helicopter crashed in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region

Prior to the devastating news, Ghana’s Armed Forces had earlier on that it had lost contact with a Z9 helicopter that was en route from the capital of Accra to Obuasi.

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah confirmed the worst fears of Ghanaians in a press conference at the presidency.


The five civilians in the crash were identified as:

  • Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah
  • Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed
  • Deputy National Security Coordinator Limuna Muniru
  • Former Ashanti Regional Minister Dr. Samuel Sarpong
  • Former Parliamentary Candidate for Obuasi East, Samuel Aboagye

The military men who were also in the plane have been identified as;

  • Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala
  • Flying Officer Manin Twum-Ampadu
  • Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah

SEE THE PHOTOS HERE

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah

Photos of Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah

Dr Edward Omane Boamah

Profile of Dr Edward Omane Boamah

GhPageNews

TODAY

Wednesday, August 6, 2025
26.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Video of Theresa Abebrese cheering Daddy Lumba

Theresa Abeberese and Daddy Lumba

Sammy Gyamfi chops Serwaa Amihere- Afia Schwar alleges

Daddy Lumba used and dumped Theresah Abebrese – Angry family speaks

9 Lesser-Known Facts About Daddy Lumba That Will Surprise You

Daddy Lumba

BBNAIJA 2025: Kayikunmi and Isabella’s all-loved-up session video

Kayikunmi and Isabella
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways