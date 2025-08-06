Burnt bodies of the victims invloved in Ghana Army Helicopter Crash

The presidency has confirmed that some top government officials and National Democratic Congress figures were involved in a helicopter crash on August 6.

Ghana’s defense and environment ministers are among eight people killed after a military helicopter crashed in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region

Prior to the devastating news, Ghana’s Armed Forces had earlier on that it had lost contact with a Z9 helicopter that was en route from the capital of Accra to Obuasi.

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah confirmed the worst fears of Ghanaians in a press conference at the presidency.



The five civilians in the crash were identified as:

Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah

Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed

Deputy National Security Coordinator Limuna Muniru

Former Ashanti Regional Minister Dr. Samuel Sarpong

Former Parliamentary Candidate for Obuasi East, Samuel Aboagye

The military men who were also in the plane have been identified as;