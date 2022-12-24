- Advertisement -

Born-again socialite Moesha Boduong has for the first time revealed that she burnt her money while she was battling her mental depression.

In a yet-to-be-shown interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as Delay, the former slay queen was asked if she at any point burnt any money.

In her response, she mentioned that there was this one night she heard a voice in her head asking her to burn all her money.

According to her without any second thought, she just went home brought out all her money and burnt it.

Delay wanted to find out more from her and asked if she had any idea of how much money she burnt on the night but her response was no because it happened too fast for her to know the exact amount of money she was burning.

Moesha’s attitude in recent times has got netizens raising questions if indeed she is a born-again Christian or just acting that way to get netizens’ sympathy.