The founder and leader of International Godsway Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim aka Angel Obinim has finally reacted to the allegation Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has leveled against him.

READ ALSO: Your father’s leg has rotten- Kennedy Agyapong finally ‘exposes’ Angel Obinim

Obinim, in his reply video, has described the politician as a very senseless, foolish, useless and a bushman. He said he is a goat!

Bishop Obinim very infuriated in the video sighted, said Hon. Kennedy has bitten more than he can chew. He confuted Ken’s accusations, saying his father is very strong and not sick as Ken is insinuating.

Angel Obinim enunciated that he bought a manual car for his father before getting him an automatic car because he complained that he is aging and would be more comfortable using the latter. He quizzed ‘how can my father whom you said is bedridden ride a car?.

He dared Hon. Kennedy Agyapong that if he’s able to identify and put on social media my father and the very car his father is using he would dash him $500,000.

” If you are able to show me the exact car my father is using I will dash you $500,000, Bushman like you!. I have worked hard to buy a car for my own father yet you want to defame my father that I can’t heal my ow father of his sickness. You are a goat!” he said.

READ ALSO: I worship God better than Badu Kobi and Obinim – Hon. Kennedy Agyapong

Obinim claimed he’s no more a pastor and he is ever ready to face Kennedy Agyapong to his last breath. He threatened to do more videos together with his junior pastors and expose Kennedy.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE:

He also added that he has no sexual relationship with any member from his church and has no flirty relationship with Edna, the alleged girlfriend of Obinim who Kennedy revealed that he has been banging.