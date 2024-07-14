The wife of Kwame A Plus, Violet Obeng aka Akosua Vee has reacted to the wild allegations levelled against her husband by Afia Schwarzenegger.

There have been rumours on social media started by Afia Schwarzenegger who claims A-Plus has a baby outside his marriage to celebrity stylist Akosua Vee.

In response to this allegation, Akosua Vee has defended her husband saying he has no baby anywhere and no lady or baby mama has approached her over this.

She continued that her relationship is not going through any hard times as people speculate because she resides in a different country.

Akosua Vee added that even if her husband has a baby outside their marriage, that is an issue for them to solve and not the business of any other person.

She posted: “It has come to my attention that there have been unsubstantiated reports circulating regarding the state of my marital union. Allow me to address this matter directly and unequivocally.

I can state with the utmost certainty that my marriage and family are in excellent standing. I have not met any ‘baby mama’ nor has my husband been involved in any alleged scandalous extra marital affair .

Any such rumors should be summarily dismissed as baseless speculation.

Furthermore, I would like to emphasize that I’m married to a responsible man and no amount of attempt to tarnish his reputation and that of his family will hold.

Let me also confirm that I am currently residing outside of the country, rendering the alleged “family sittings” to be a complete fabrication.

And should my esteemed spouse have engaged in any extramarital entanglements resulting in the birth of a child, that would have been our business and nobody else’.

I trust this clarifies the situation adequately. Please feel free to disseminate this statement broadly to quell any further idle gossip.

Good day to you.“

Controversial Afia Schwarzenegger days ago alleged that politician and former musician Kwame A Plus has fathered a baby with Mc Yeboah but keeping it away from his wife. “

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, Fadda Dickson is fully aware of this but he keeps on pairing the two together on United Showbiz so they can continue having their affair when they close.

Afia stated in the now-viral video that she was speaking out because she likes Akosua Vee and wouldn’t want to keep her in the dark.