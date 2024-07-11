type here...
Businessman calls all his workers together to curse those stealing from him

By Qwame Benedict
Kofi-Job cursing the workers for constantly stealing
Kofi-Job

Per the reports, there has been an increase in theft in the company, causing financial loss to the company.

To cause fear and possibly stop workers from continuing with the act, he called them all together and with schnapps started raining curses on the workers.

In the video, his workers could be seen standing and watching him as he poured libation in their presence.

Watch the video below:

Read some comments below:

Hisholiness2010: “The stealing is too much by the youth whenever they are employed”

Osikanii_247: “People shld know how to curse pple individually and stop adding their family…..cuz that how we got here n we still fightn battles we know notyn abt, if u curse someone wit their family just know ur daughter bi will go n marry from that family n they will enjoy e curse as well….learn to punish people for their individual sins by not adding ppl”

Grip_gh: “why do people see rich people as a mean to just steal from them rather than also working hard to climb the ladder…u agreed on your pay so why steal…if u not okay just quit…now eb3 gye mo ani so wt this breguo curse…u go work but never see top”

Megrouce: “It’s hard to employ the typical Ghanaian youth recently, it’s really sad ?..At the end you’ll need to close your business.”

Source:GhPage

