type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleBusinessman marries 7 women on the same day; Two of the 7...
Lifestyle

Businessman marries 7 women on the same day; Two of the 7 he married are biological sisters

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
- Advertisement -

In a remarkable event, businessman Ssaalongo Nsikonenne Habib Ssezzigu tied the knot with seven wives simultaneously in Bugereka village, Mukono district, Uganda, on September 10, 2023.

Notably, two of these brides are biological sisters. The festivities began at 8 a.m., with the brides receiving salon treatments before being chauffeured in custom vans labelled with their names.

The exchange of vows led to a grand procession, with boda boda cyclists leading the way through Kalagi, Kasana, and Nakifuma, arriving at their home at 6 p.m. amidst a joyful crowd.

The wedding commenced with a celebratory concert, leaving onlookers in awe of the unprecedented spectacle. The brides, namely Mariam, Madinah, Aisha, Zainabu, Fatuma, Rashida, and Musanyusa (Habib’s first wife of seven years), were each gifted brand-new cars.

At the reception, their seats were thoughtfully labelled. Habib expressed his gratitude, highlighting the harmonious relationship among his wives, emphasizing their unity as one big, happy family.

Popular now
Man cries as he gets dumped by girlfriend he sponsored just 4 days after the anniversary

Looking ahead, Habib hinted at the possibility of adding more wives in the future, given his young age. Hajj Abdul Ssemakula, the groom’s father, noted the family’s longstanding tradition of polygamy, harking back to his grandfather’s six wives separated by curtains in a single house.

This historic event set a record for simultaneous marriages in Uganda, making it a day to remember.

Source:GHPAGE

TODAY

Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Accra
overcast clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
89 %
2.9mph
100 %
Tue
80 °
Wed
79 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
81 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways