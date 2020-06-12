type here...
Entertainment Busted: Gloria Sarfo lied about her wedding with Dada Boat - Details
Busted: Gloria Sarfo lied about her wedding with Dada Boat – Details

Revealed: Gloria Sarfo lied about her relationship with Dada Boat, their pre-wedding photoshoot meant to promote an upcoming movie

By Mr. Tabernacle
Still on-trend. Dada Boat and Gloria Sarfo’s upcoming wedding is the talk of the town. The two have lit up social media with their pre-wedding photoshoots.

READ ALSO: You paint my world with bright colours-Dada Boat speaks after flaunting Gloria Sarfo as girlfriend

After Gloria Sarfo broke the news on social media, scores of fans, followers and some top celebrities have reacted to the news expressing their joy to see the two become husband and wife.

Sharing her post she wrote; “I never thought that I would finally settle down with someone within my industry/field, little did I know that pure love lives there. I have never been this happier and secured. My all, my life, my honourable, my everything @dadaboatgh Love lives here. Love your life and Stay safe guys.”

Apparently, Gloria Sarfo after sharing the post has been exposed by her own colleagues in the entertainment industry.

It has emerged that Gloria Sarfo lied to all about her relationship and newfound love in Mikki Osei Berko aka Dada Boat when she shared a photo of them in an intimate pose.

READ ALSO: Celebrities react As Gloria Sarfo posts more photos of Husband-to-be Dada Boat and herself

However, Gloria’s colleagues who commented under her post, revealed that it’s a new movie about to be premiered.

See Screenshots below;

This is not the first time some Ghana Movie stars have pulled stunts to gain attention for their upcoming projects.

Previous articleCelebrities react As Gloria Sarfo posts more photos of Husband-to-be Dada Boat and herself
Next articleKwadwo Wiafe’s mum mourns uncontrollably at his memorial

