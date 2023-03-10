type here...
Busy learning – Fella Makafui’s new post

By Qwame Benedict
Ghanaian actress and mother of one Fella Makafui has broken her silence for the first time ever since rumours went rife that her marriage to Medikal is in crisis.

There have been rumours in town that the Jay Z and Beyonce in the Ghanaian music industry Medikal and Fella Makafui marriage has hit the rocks with the rapper finding ways to get back with his former girlfriend Sister Derby.

This was heightened after Fella Makafui appeared at various events without her marriage ring.

Before fans would get a response from the couple, Medikal dropped a few of himself and his ex Deborah Vanessa behind the scene of their upcoming project together.

Well, a few hours ago the official music video for their song “Cold and Trophies” was released on social media and this has generated in a huge debate on social media.

This we believe has drawn Fella Makafui out to comment on the trending issues once and for all to allow people to draw their conclusion.

She posted a picture and captioned it: “Busy Learning without the “L” ?”

See the screenshot below:

