- Advertisement -

It’s becoming clear that Black Sherif’s current smash single, ‘Kwaku The Traveler,’ is a song that has actually found its way to every corner of the globe where people like music.

The fever appears to have finally hit one of the top Reggae/Dancehall musicians in the world after it set a lot of records and achieved some crazy milestones after its release in March.

The Jamaican musician has dropped a refix of the song and it’s gaining wild attention from netizens on social media.

The one more night hitmaker was seen singing the refix he is yet to release from what we gather in a live session on his Instagram page.

He teases his version of ‘Kweku The Traveller’ in the video and begs his followers to eagerly await its release.

Listen to the song below:

We wait patiently for the Jamaican superstar to also release his version of the hit song.