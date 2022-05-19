Butcher allegedly kills colleague over earpiece

- Advertisement -

A 23-year-old butcher has been apprehended by the police for allegedly murdering his colleague over an earpiece at Kaneshie, Accra.

The suspect identified as Baba Ibrahim was reported to have stabbed 25-year-old Alhassan Zakari with a broken bottle.

According to reports, Baba Ibrahim got into a scuffle with Alhassan over earpiece and stabbed him with a broken bottle in the process.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police and the Kaneshie Divisional Police Commander, ACP Edward Faakye-Kumi confirmed the unfortunate incident.

ACP Edward Faakye-Kumi disclosed that Baba Ibrahim, who had a broken bottle in his hand, was escorted to the police station by a group of men with a swollen face and bruises on his arms.

The young men explained how the two butchers got into the scuffle and the victim was rushed to the Korle Bu Teaching hospital as he sustained serious injuries.

ACP Faakye-Kumi indicated that the victim was confirmed dead when a police detective went to the hospital.

The doctors revealed that Alhassan Zakari died while he was receiving treatment and his body has been deposited at the hospital’s morgue.

The suspect is currently in police custody after he was also discharged from the Kaneshie Polyclinic where he was treated for his bruises to aid in investigations.