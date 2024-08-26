The new canker in town amongst ladies is for them to have huge backsides because they claim that is what the majority of them want and as such they are willing to go to lengths to attract men.

A lady is crying on social media after her hope of getting big butts rather turned worse for her after buying some products she came across.

According to her, the product was advertised as one that could help ladies get big backsides and hips but now it has damaged her body to the extent that she now looks unrecognisable even to her own family.

In a video sighted online, the lady has vowed to take legal action against the seller of the products if they fail to refund her money because the result she is getting is not what was advertised before she bought it.

She said: “They were selling products online, and I said I wanted to increase my butt and hips, so I contacted her to purchase the product. But now look at me. Why are you people doing this? The product is making me so big and bloated, especially on my face and the upper part of my body.

“I told you I wanted to enhance my hips and butt but look at how I look now, like an Indian, but I am not an Indian. The person who did this, I am giving you 24 hours to refund my money. GH¢3,000 is not a small amount of money.”

“I paid for three different products; please refund my money to me. Do you know what I look like now? A live-roasted pig. It’s like I am no longer part of humanity. The most annoying part of the whole issue is that my own family cannot recognize me, and it is paining me so much.

“Why does my family want to abandon me because they feel this is not me? And why am I looking so big because of this foolish product? If my family abandons me, by any means, I will have you arrested. I will track your phone and have you arrested,” she added.

Watch the video below: