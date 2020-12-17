type here...
Buy a private jet and stop complaining – Fan tells Sarkodie

By Qwame Benedict
Tema based rapper Sarkodie has been asked by a fan to buy a private jet and stop complaining about the traffic situation in the country.

With the festive season just a few days away people would love to visit the country’s capital Accra to do some last-minute shopping as well as take care of their businesses.

Due to this, is heavy traffic on the streets of Accra forcing the rapper whom we believe got stuck in traffic in one to post on his social media handle.

Taking to his Twitter handle he complained about the traffic situation and posted “Traffic in Accra is crazy”.

But one tweep with the handle @Manuelbrezzy questioned why Sarkodie would be complaining about traffic situations when he can just buy a private jet.

