Buy your ex-wife a house and a car - Don Little advises Lilwin (Video)
Entertainment

Buy your ex-wife a house and a car – Don Little advises Lilwin (Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Buy your ex-wife a house and a car - Don Little advises Lilwin (Video
Buy your ex-wife a house and a car - Don Little advises Lilwin (Video
Kumawood diminutive star, Don Little has waded into the ongoing conversation about Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin and his ex-wife.

In a video that has been spotted by our outfit, Don Little can be clearly heard advising his colleague to compensate his ex-wife, Patricia, with a house and a car.

As suggested by Don Little, if Lilwin heeds his prudent advice and provides a car and house for Patricia, she will be appeased and their open beef with be a thing of the past.

Apparently, Don Little is not very happy with Patricia’s consistent indirect attacks on Lilwin hence the motive behind his wise words to his colleague industry person.

With reference to how Patricia suffered with Lilwin associated with the widespread rumours that he started dating her a just age 14, a house and a car shouldn’t be a big deal for Lilwin to buy for the mother of his own children.

Meanwhile, Lilwin’s ex-wife has accused actress Sandra Ababio of collapsing her marriage to the Kumawood star after forcing herself on the actor.

According to Patricia, she once saw, Sandra Ababio’s naked pictures on Lilwin’s phone when they were still together.

Meanwhile, Exactly a year ago, Sandra Ababio denied ever having any romantic relationship with Lil Win during an interview on Neat FM.

She insisted that the accusations did not carry any truth because she is in a committed relationship with someone she does not flaunt on social media. (Click HERE to watch the video)

Lil Win on the other hand corroborated Sandra’s statement. In an interview in November 2021, he also downplayed his alleged romantic relationship with the beautiful actress.

This is what he had to say: “Sandra Ababio has never been my girlfriend but just a friend. I have never had anything to do with her as people are saying.

All that people are saying about us are just mere speculations with no facts because since they always see together in locations and other places, they think we are lovers
Those who are saying I’m bonking and dating Sandra Ababio do the because I introduced her to Kumawood and can also introduce others to the industry.

    Source:GHpage

