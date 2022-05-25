- Advertisement -

Kumawood diminutive star, Don Little has waded into the ongoing conversation about Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin and his ex-wife.

In a video that has been spotted by our outfit, Don Little can be clearly heard advising his colleague to compensate his ex-wife, Patricia, with a house and a car.

As suggested by Don Little, if Lilwin heeds his prudent advice and provides a car and house for Patricia, she will be appeased and their open beef with be a thing of the past.

Apparently, Don Little is not very happy with Patricia’s consistent indirect attacks on Lilwin hence the motive behind his wise words to his colleague industry person.

With reference to how Patricia suffered with Lilwin associated with the widespread rumours that he started dating her a just age 14, a house and a car shouldn’t be a big deal for Lilwin to buy for the mother of his own children.

Meanwhile, Lilwin’s ex-wife has accused actress Sandra Ababio of collapsing her marriage to the Kumawood star after forcing herself on the actor.

According to Patricia, she once saw, Sandra Ababio’s naked pictures on Lilwin’s phone when they were still together.