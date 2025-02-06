By The Time My Mates Will Complete School, I Will Be Rich- Guy Reveals Why He Is Focusing On Carpentry Instead Of School

A young guy identified as Lawrence has revealed that he is currently learning how to become a carpenter instead of focusing on school.

Lawrence, who is currently in secondary school has disclosed that he has foreseen that learning a skill at the moment will help him more than focusing on school.

Speaking in an interview sighted by Gh Page, Lawrence disclosed that after meditation, he has chosen to learn carpentry during vacation.

According to him, he cannot focus solely on schooling when he knows very well that after school, he will still be searching for work to do.

Comparing himself to his colleagues who are in school, Lawrence said by the time his colleagues will complete school, he might have finished learning a skill, and probably become rich.