“Bye bye to women and parties”; Kevin-Prince Boateng surrenders all after being baptised

Talented former Ghana international, Kevin-Prince Boateng has accepted Christ as his Lord and Saviour after being baptised.

The 36-year-old was baptised in Germany his second country and took to social media to declare Jesus as the way, the truth and the life.

The former AC Milan and Barcelona star stool to his instagram page and wrote; Revelation 3:20 – And It’s up to US to open the Door or not. JESUS is The way, The truth and The life,” as he shared images of the baptism session.

Boateng announced his retirement from professional football in August following a career that spanned nearly two decades.