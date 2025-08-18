type here...
C/R: Boyfriend unalives girlfriend (PHOTOS)

By Armani Brooklyn

A 34-year-old woman named Maame Ekua Badu has been unalived by her boyfriend identified as Jehoshaphat Adiako.

The boyfriend is currently at large in Yesunkwa near Ataabadze, KEEA District, Central Region.

According to her family, Maame Ekua had previously reported abuse by the suspect.

Her uncle, John Kofi Cobbinah, said the suspect had threatened her and ignored police warnings.

On the morning of the incident, the deceased’s family attempted to reach her via a phone call her but her phone was switched off.

- GhPage

Later in the day, her body was discovered inside a nearby bush. Reports suggest the suspect attacked her with a hammer.


She was pronounced dead at Interbeton Hospital.

The suspect is said to have escaped after committing the heinous crime.

Maame Ekua Badu’s family is currently seeking justice from authorities.

