Call Mahama and congratulate him – NDC tells Bawumia

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to concede defeat in the 2024 Presidential Elections.

Speaking at a press conference today in Accra, Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the NDC, claimed that the party’s internal collation showed its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, leading by a margin of over 1.5 million votes.

Mr Gyamfi urged Dr Bawumia to expedite the concession process using one of his “many digital apps” and enable a smooth and peaceful transition.

He remarked, “Example, in some of the Bono constituencies we have won, they (NPP polling agents) are nowhere to be found to sign the results as collated. Then EC officials are saying we are waiting for them. We want to tell the Electoral Commission that if the NPP will not come and sign, declare the results… Declare the results and spare the nation the tension you have launched us into.”

Mr Gyamfi further called on Dr Bawumia to act as a statesman and respect the election outcome. He said, “And for God’s sake, Alhaji Bawumia, for God’s sake, you are an Alhaji. You call yourself Doctor Digital. So I’m sure that by now, through your many digital applications, you have collated your results. You know you have lost.

“Please call your Senior Brother, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, concede defeat and save this nation the unnecessary tension that you and your goons have brought us into. Enough of the killings, enough of the violence. Ours is a democracy governed by the rule of law. The will of the people expressed at the polls is supreme. Be a Democrat and respect the will of the people.”

The NDC’s call for calm comes amidst heightened political tension as Ghanaians await the final declaration of results by the Electoral Commission