- Advertisement -

Reggae Musician and broadcaster Blakk Rasta has asked that Parliament should call him back and apologize to him for humiliating him.

The popular musician some six(6) years ago was hauled before the floor of Parliament after he allegedly stated on his radio show that about 80% of parliamentarians use marijuana but don’t want to legalize it.

After he was grilled by a committee, he was asked to apologize to stand in front on the floor of parliament for some time as a form of punishment for making such comments.

This was when Blakk Rasta together with some other people in the country was fighting for the legalisation of marijuana in the country since it could help the economy grow.

Ghana some few months ago legalized the use of medicinal marijuana and Blakk Rasta who feels vindicated during an interview on Moomen Tonight has asked that people should hail him for a good fight.

According to him, there was a play of power when Parliament invited him over and humiliated him for making such a comment adding that even on the day he went to Parliament, he was trying to make a speech but the Speaker of Parliament told him all they needed was an apology.

He went on and stated that as a matter of fact, Parliament should call him back and apologize for humiliating him since they have finally done what he was fighting for.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians would remember that is was after that unfortunate incident that forced Blakk Rasta to resign from his job at Hitz FM after working with them for eight(8) years.