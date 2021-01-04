type here...
Caller threatens to stab Amerado on live radio

By Qwame Benedict
Amerado
Rapper Amerado from the look of things needs to take his security extra careful if this threat from an unknown caller is anything to go by.

The rapper was in Kumasi to promote his new single on Silver FM when during the phone-in section one person called who identified himself as Paul.

According to Paul, he was calling from Bedianko in Ashanti Region and is warning Amerado to stop calling or parading himself as the Best Rapper because he is not.

He argued that the likes Teephlow, Strongman, Eno Barony and others are ahead of him and therefore he needs to desist from using such titles.

Watch the video below:

After the host told him that he can be tracked and apprehended for making such remarks, the caller replied to the host to advice Amerado on his claims.

Source:Ghpage

