type here...
GhPageEntertainmentI didn't think before speaking - Camidoh apologizes to Shatta Wale for...
Entertainment

I didn’t think before speaking – Camidoh apologizes to Shatta Wale for disrespecting him

By Kweku Derrick
Camidoh and Shatta Wale
Camidoh and Shatta Wale
- Advertisement -

Singer Camidoh has said sorry to dancehall artiste Shatta Wale for a statement he made against him some few days ago that has been deemed disrespectful by many industry stakeholders, including his own management.

During an interview with content creator Kwadwo Sheldon, the ‘Dance With You’ singer intimated that Shatta Wale dresses and speaks anyhow, which discourages investors from investing in local artists and the industry.

According to him, Shatta Wale’s public demeanour makes the industry seem unserious and makes creatives look like jokers in the eyes of persons willing to pump money into the craft of others.

“I am not a fan of Shatta Wale. I am not a fan of how he portrays himself. When he behaves does anyhow and speaks anyhow, it makes investors see us as jokers, he said.

But after a sober reflection on the statement, Camidoh has rendered an unqualified apology to Shatta Wale.

He expressed his remorse in a tweet suggesting that he didn’t ponder before responding to a question from the host, adding that his comments were not intended to vilify anyone.

He wrote: “I honestly didn’t mean to disrespect king Shatta In anyway .. I should have taken my time to share my opinion without mentioning names / Pointing fingers. I’m sincerely sorry to you all … Thank you @shattawalegh for understanding & the advice

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Accra
few clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
62 %
3.2mph
20 %
Tue
86 °
Wed
83 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
80 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News