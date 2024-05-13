Ghanaian musician Camidoh‘s hit song Sugarcane has beaten Sarkodie to take over the top spot as the most viewed Ghanaian song on YouTube.

The most watched Ghanaian music video on YouTube is the remix of Camidoh’s worldwide hit song “Sugarcane,” which featured Mayorkun, King Promise, and Darkoo.

On Friday, May 10, 2024, the ‘Sugarcane’ remix officially overtook Sarkodie’s ‘Adonai,’ featuring Castro, as the most viewed Ghanaian music video on the streaming platform, with an estimated 97,621,923 views to date.

For more than nine years, starting in June 2014, ‘Adonai’ was the most viewed music video in Ghana. With 97,467,814 views to date, “Adonai” is still growing.

The ‘Sugarcane’ remix was posted to YouTube on June 7, 2022, meaning it took less than two years for it to become the most-viewed music video in Ghana.

Released after the original version, the song has gained worldwide recognition and won multiple awards in the intervening years.