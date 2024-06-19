type here...
I never campaigned for NPP but they paid me well – Philipa Baafi

By Qwame Benedict
Nana-Addo-and-Philipa-Baafi

Gospel musician Philipa Baafi disclosed that she never campaigned for the New Patriotic Party(NPP) before the 2008 General elections.

It would be remembered that her song ‘Go High’ was the official song used by the then Presidential candidate Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo for his campaign towards the election.

According to Philipa Baafi, the song was never composed for the NPP as some people thought but rather it spoke about victory and the NPP loved it so they started using it.

She added that despite the song not being recorded for the party, they approached her and paid her for the right to use her hit song.

She said: “I did not do that song for the NPP. It is a song that touched on victory and the party loved it so they hopped on it to use for their campaign and they paid for copyrights.

In other news, the once-vibrant minister of the gospel through music has gone through school to graduate as a certified and licensed medical doctor.

And in addition to this great feat, the singer is now set to run her hospital which will be know as Philibells Medical Center.

Announcing her new beginnings via Instagram, the singer posted a flier promoting the hospital and herself dressed as a medical doctor.

Source:GhPage

