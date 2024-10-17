Can you give me GHS 500 daily? Galamsey queen asks critics (Video)

A Ghanaian lady has reignited the conversation about illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, following a video she released on social media

In the video, the young lady boldly asserted that she was involved in galamsey activities, stressing that she would not back down from the practice.

She justified her involvement in the menace with a claim that there were no jobs and that the galamsey business was very lucrative.

READ ALSO: Okatakyie Afrifa sends a strong message to Dr Kwaku Oteng; Shows that he’s fearless

Galamsey 1

Calling out her critics, she questioned if any of them was willing to offer her a job that could pay her as much as GH¢500 a day or GH¢3,000 a month.

She also asked critics of galamsey to keep mute since their ‘noise’ was not going to stop those involved from stopping galamsey work.

She further asked her critics to channel their frustration to President Nana Akufo-Addo, alleging that he is involved in the practice.

-- AD --

https://x.com/SIKAOFFICIAL1/status/1844647323306992061?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1844647323306992061%7Ctwgr%5E6ad94b4cb03a82ca1543df0ac591889990930902%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fyen.com.gh%2Fpeople%2F269041-ghanaian-lady-involved-galamsey-slams-critics-give-gh500-a-day%2F

READ ALSO: Rashad issues a strong warning to Bishop Salifu Amoako – Video