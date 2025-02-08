Cancel The Health Insurance Too- Afia Schwar Tells John Mahama

Now Uber or Lyft Driver, Afia Schwar has called on the president of Ghana, President John Mahama over the National Health Insurance scheme.

Afia Schwar has suggested that the president of Ghana should without hesitation cancel the Free SHS policy.

Afia made this statement after she had heaped praises on the president, and the NDC government at large.

According to Afia, just like the feeding of Nursing and trainee students, the national insurance scheme makes no sense.

Afia does not understand why more money would be invested into the National insurance scheme when there are other important things to focus on.