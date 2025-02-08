type here...
Entertainment

Cancel The Health Insurance Too- Afia Schwar Tells John Mahama

By Mzta Churchill

Now Uber or Lyft Driver, Afia Schwar has called on the president of Ghana, President John Mahama over the National Health Insurance scheme.

Afia Schwar has suggested that the president of Ghana should without hesitation cancel the Free SHS policy.

Afia made this statement after she had heaped praises on the president, and the NDC government at large.

According to Afia, just like the feeding of Nursing and trainee students, the national insurance scheme makes no sense.

Afia does not understand why more money would be invested into the National insurance scheme when there are other important things to focus on.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Shatta Wale Mocks Sarkodie & Stonebwoy After Arrival of His New Car

Afia Schwar Praises Mahama For The Cancellation Of Nurses’ Feeding Allowance

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Sunday, February 9, 2025
24.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Lockdown: Atopa tape of a drunk married woman being ‘chop’ by 3 guys hit online

Married woman 3 men

Have you seen this trending video yet?

Have you seen this trending video yet?

Sad! Police officer shooots and killls himself

Sad! Police officer shooots and killls himself

Headmaster of Piina SHS intercepted for allegedly smuggling food meant for students

Piina SHS

Here’s the FULL 5 minutes Benjamin Mendy’s trending hot ‘skin to skin’ video

Here's the FULL 5 minutes Benjamin Mendy's trending hot 'skin to skin' video
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways