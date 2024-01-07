‘Can’t Wait to Go and Break Ground’: Ja Rule Says He’s Building a School in Ghana

- Advertisement -

Earlier this week, American rapper, hopped on X, formerly Twitter, to announce plans to build a school in Ghana.

“I’m building a school in Ghana can’t wait to go and break ground,” he wrote. “Rule love the kids!!!”

Ja’s philanthropic efforts arrive after the former Murder Inc. hitmaker revealed he signed a new record deal “potentially worth a hundred mill.”

“Just signed my new label deal potentially worth a hundred mill… LFG!!! Thanks for the love and to the haters SMD,” he wrote on Twitter earlier this week.