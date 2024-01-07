type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment'Can't Wait to Go and Break Ground': Ja Rule Says He's Building...
Entertainment

‘Can’t Wait to Go and Break Ground’: Ja Rule Says He’s Building a School in Ghana

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Earlier this week, American rapper, hopped on X, formerly Twitter, to announce plans to build a school in Ghana.

“I’m building a school in Ghana can’t wait to go and break ground,” he wrote. “Rule love the kids!!!”

Ja’s philanthropic efforts arrive after the former Murder Inc. hitmaker revealed he signed a new record deal “potentially worth a hundred mill.”

“Just signed my new label deal potentially worth a hundred mill… LFG!!! Thanks for the love and to the haters SMD,” he wrote on Twitter earlier this week.

TODAY

Sunday, January 7, 2024
Accra
haze
90 ° F
90 °
90 °
62 %
1.9mph
100 %
Sun
89 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more