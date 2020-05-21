For weeks now, Eno Barony has been trending following her alleged beef with Medikal, Sista Afia, and Freda Rhymez.

After Medikal dropped his song titled “Nonsense” Eno took to her social media to post a flyer of her new song which features Strongman and Sister Derby.

It’s alleged that Medikal in his song threw shots at Eno so immediately she posted the flyer, social media started buzzing.

Netizens felt she was coming to respond to Medikal and the fact that she got Sister Derby who is Medikal’s ex and Strongman who once ‘murdered’ Medikal in a beef got people anticipating.

But Eno swerved everyone as the song she released was just a normal song and no way closer to a diss song.

Eno in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM has explained why she swerved Ghanaians and her choice of artists for the song.

She explained that the song was recorded earlier between herself and Strongman but because she saw that both of them where hardcore rappers she went in for Sister Derby to make it blend.

On why she chose to release the song at that time, she revealed that she used the hype she had gathered and decided to drop it.

Watch the Video below: