Capt. Koda sues Prof. Frimpong-Boateng for defamation

According to a report by 3News, the head of the Presidential Security detail, Captain (rtd) Edmund Kwadwo Koda, has filed a defamation suit against former Environment Minister Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng.

He is seeking, among others, GH¢5 million in damages.

This follows the citation of Capt. Koda in the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) report authored by Prof Frimpong-Boateng, who was the chairman.

The renowned cardio surgeon had alleged in his March 19, 2021 report that when the IMCIM task force impounded two excavators at a site near Anyinam and deposited them at the Anyinam Police Station, “frantic telephone calls were received from Captain (rtd) Koda of the Presidential security detail, who asked for the excavators to be released”.

Prof Frimpong-Boateng further noted in the report that Captain Koda informed the task force that the owner of the concession, George Kwame Aboagye, who is the MP for Asene Akroso Manso, was his brother.

The MP has since denied this and dared the heart surgeon about the incident.

Not happy with the turn of events with his name in the report, Capt. Koda has dragged the former Minister of State to court.

He wants an apology and a retraction of the statements as contained in the report and injurious to his reputation.

This suit comes after lawyer Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko also sued Prof. Frimpong-Boateng, demanding GH¢10 million in damages.

Mr Otchere-Darko sought a perpetual injunction, restraining the good old professor whether by himself, his servants, agents or assigns from repeating similar or other defamatory words against the plaintiff.