Captain Planet has offered free industry advice to Black Sherif and KiDi after they both appeared to promote telecom giant MTN at the just ended Ghana Music Awards with title sponsor Vodafone.

After delivering an enthralling performance with his ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ hit song, Black Sherif left the stage in a yellow-painted tricycle amplifying the brand colour of MTN.

A phone number subscribed to MTN was also boldly written on it.

KiDi, on the other hand, also gave a shout out to MTN during his acceptance speech after he was crowned the Artiste of the Year.

The “Touch It” hitmaker is a product of a music reality show dubbed MTN Hitmaker, where he emerged as Season 4 winner in 2015. He found it prudent to pay respect to them which did not sit well with many people who understand brand competition.

These two instances compelled Captain Planet, a former member of the defunct 4×4 music group, to quickly send a note to the two young artistes on his insight into the music industry.

According to the veteran musician, the telecommunication companies in the country are in secret competition with each other, hence promoting a rival on another’s platform is injudicious and should be avoided at all costs.

He wrote on Twitter: “The Telcos are in secret competition with each other so my bro Kidi next time don’t thank Mtn on Vodafone’s platform they don’t like that.

“Blacko next time don’t wear yellow on Vodafone’s platform that’s their competitor’s colour. Take this advice & thank me later. Congrats”

Captain Planet is married to a former Chief Marketing Officer of Vodafone Ghana, Uche Ofodile, so it’s not surprising that this comment is coming from him.

He has obviously been lectured about how to carry himself and the implication it could have on an artiste to promote one brand on a rival platform.