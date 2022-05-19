type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"Stop that rubbish" - Captain Planet fires Coded for 'lying' about going...
Entertainment

“Stop that rubbish” – Captain Planet fires Coded for ‘lying’ about going solo

By Albert
- Advertisement -

Captain Planet has fired former group member Coded of 4×4 fame for outrightly lying about what necessitated their split.

Coded in an interview earlier had said the failure of the group to keep up with stiff competition from the likes of Shatta Wale was their downfall.

According to him, the members of the 4×4 group decided to go solo in order to remain competitive and match up with Shatta Wale.

This is an assertion fellow group member, Captain Planet has rubbished and indirectly described as lies.

Coded had said: “I think it would be the fact that a lot of singles started coming from Shatta Wale. He was releasing countless records at the time. That was putting every musician on their toes. So we decided to do our solo project and add it to our group project.”

In replying to Coded, Captain Planet said what Coded had said did not represent the factual situation of their group at the time.

Stop that rubbish it’s never true. I don’t know exactly what coded was trying to explain. Maybe he was talking for himself reason he started doing his solo project. I showed the video to Fresh Prince this morning and he was laughing his lungs out.

Watch the Video below…

The 4X4 group was made up of Captain Planet, Fresh Prince and Coded and they churned out hits songs like “World Trade Centre”, “Yesi Yesi’, “Waist and Power” “Mokoni” and “London Bridge.”

However, when the group decided to split, it broke the hearts of many music-loving fans. Coded has explained that Shatta Wale was the cause for their split.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, May 19, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    78 %
    2.6mph
    40 %
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    84 °
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    83 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News