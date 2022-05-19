“Stop that rubbish” – Captain Planet fires Coded for ‘lying’ about going solo

- Advertisement -

Captain Planet has fired former group member Coded of 4×4 fame for outrightly lying about what necessitated their split.

Coded in an interview earlier had said the failure of the group to keep up with stiff competition from the likes of Shatta Wale was their downfall.

According to him, the members of the 4×4 group decided to go solo in order to remain competitive and match up with Shatta Wale.

This is an assertion fellow group member, Captain Planet has rubbished and indirectly described as lies.

Coded had said: “I think it would be the fact that a lot of singles started coming from Shatta Wale. He was releasing countless records at the time. That was putting every musician on their toes. So we decided to do our solo project and add it to our group project.”

In replying to Coded, Captain Planet said what Coded had said did not represent the factual situation of their group at the time.

“Stop that rubbish it’s never true. I don’t know exactly what coded was trying to explain. Maybe he was talking for himself reason he started doing his solo project. I showed the video to Fresh Prince this morning and he was laughing his lungs out.“

